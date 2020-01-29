× West Collierville Middle School to close Thursday, Friday due to flu

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville School district has decided to close one school due to the increased number of flu cases.

West Collierville Middle School will be closed for the remainder of the week.

“After thorough consideration of attendance trends for both students and teachers and the number of unfilled substitute teacher requests at the school, the superintendent and staff have concluded that this is the most prudent course of action,” the district said in a released statement Wednesday.

The closure will give students and staff the time to recover while also giving officials enough time to sanitize the entire school.

All other schools and offices will be open.