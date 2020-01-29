× Sex offender sentenced to 168 years in rape of two children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former tow truck driver who was already on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry has been sentenced to 168 years in prison for additional sex crimes against children, the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jerry W. Carter, Sr., 44, was convicted by a jury on 10 felony counts against two children under the age of 10. The charges included three counts of rape of a child, three counts of incest, three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of child abuse and neglect.

The incidents occurred between June 2007 and November 2009.

The total sentence is 168 years, 11 months and 29 days.

“Hopefully this career sex offender will never be free to prey on children again,” District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Before these crimes, Carter was already a registered sex offender in Tennessee for convictions related to sexual battery in 2002 and statutory rape in 2003.