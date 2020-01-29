× Razorbacks rally comes up short in loss to South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A.J. Lawson scored 19 points for South Carolina and the Gamecocks never trailed but needed an Arkansas missed 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 79-77 victory.

Mason Jones finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds to lead Arkansas.

Isaiah Joe, who missed Arkansas’ win on Saturday against TCU with knee inflammation, came off the bench to add 16 points.

Arkansas pulled to 78-77 on a pair of Jones free throws with 28 seconds to play and had the final possession with 26 seconds left, but Joe missed a 3-point shot from the corner.