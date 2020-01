× Police investigating 7th interstate shooting this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have confirmed shots were fired on I-240 early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call on the interstate near Union Avenue around 8 a.m. No one was injured.

The suspect was a male with a scruffy red beard driving a brown, older box-style sedan.

This is the seventh interstate shooting so far this year.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.