One man injured after shots fired near school in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired near White Station High School in East Memphis overnight.

Details are sketchy but police tell us someone opened fire on a car late last night. One man was injured by flying glass but was not taken to the hospital.

Police said they could not provide any suspect information at this time.

Students at White Station are understandably very sensitive to gun violence. Last year, White Station High School football player Jack Luibel was lured to a church by men posing as a girl on a social app. He was shot and killed.

Two suspects were charged with his murder.

If you know anything about this latest incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.