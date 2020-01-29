× Mississippi man indicted following crash that killed older brother

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Mississippi man was indicted on charges following a crash that killed his older brother.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jamil Mathews and his brother Omari Mathews were heading home during the early morning hours of April 7, 2018, after having spent the evening on Beale Street when Jamil lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a tree on Fleming Road in Collierville and burst into flames, killing the older brother.

Jamil Mathews was indicted on vehicular homicide involving intoxication and recklessness, drunken driving and reckless driving charges.

He was released from custody on a $60,000 bond.