Mississippi man added to U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man who authorities say faked his own death to escape criminal charges involving a minor has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list.

According to federal authorities, Jacob Scott was indicted on 14 charges including sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child in 2017 after a minor showed up at the hospital pregnant.

About a year later, he reportedly entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, but was given time in June 2018 to have surgery for a medical condition. He was just days away from entering that guilty plea when he failed to show up for a court hearing.

In July 2018, authorities discovered Scott’s boat off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama. They discovered a gun and a note, but investigators didn’t find any forensic evidence that the 43-year-old had actually committed suicide.

Even more suspicious, investigators said they later learned that Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from a bank account just before his disappearance. That money was never recovered.

In a statement released on Wednesday, U.S. Marshals described the military veteran as a survivalist who would have no problem living off the grid.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for any information leading to his arrest.

If you know anything, call 1-877-WANTED-2.