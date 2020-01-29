WATCH: Impeachment trial enters the question-and-answer session

Memphis police patrolling interstates after shootings

Posted 3:19 pm, January 29, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:41PM, January 29, 2020

Deputy Chief Samuel Hines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Wednesday that more patrols are watching local interstates, after seven interstate shootings in 29 days this year.

Operation Safe Travels 2 will put “at least 10” officers on interstates, including some unmarked vehicles. That’s more than a similar operation last year, Deputy Chief Samuel Hines said.

The officers will monitor highways at all hours.

Additionally, Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on Sam Cooper and I-40 all the way to Arlington beginning Friday, Hines said.

The operation was scheduled to go into effect before a shooting shut down Highway 385 near Winchester on Tuesday, Hines said.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the interstate near Union Avenue, in the seventh such incident of the year. No one was injured. The suspect was a male with a scruffy red beard driving a brown, older box-style sedan.

Last year, there were 46 reported shootings on interstates and highways around Memphis.

