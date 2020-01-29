× Thomas’ career night gets Tigers back in the win column

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Lance Thomas scored a career-high 20 points, and Memphis held off UCF 59-57 on Wednesday.

Thomas was 8-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, two in the final three minutes, giving the Tigers a five-point lead.

Ceasar DeJesus made a jumper for UCF with 56 seconds to go, but Precious Achiuwa matched that with 20 seconds to play, restoring the five-point lead until DeJesus nailed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Neither team led by more than six points, and there were five ties and 16 lead changes.

Collin Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knights.

