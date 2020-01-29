× Man attacked with stun gun in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was just trying to pick up his friend was met by a man with a stun gun who the victim thinks was trying to rob him.

Steven Rogers drives to Nelson and Tanglewood every morning so he can take his friend to work, but when he pulled up Tuesday, the 52-year-old got quite a shock, literally.

“Guy comes approaching my vehicle saying, ‘Hey man, how’s it going?’ And as he did, he pulled out his hand, stuck [a] stun gun to my neck,” Rogers said.

Rogers said he felt a minor jolt but quickly defended himself.

“My arm coming up so quick broke his connection,” he said.

And apparently it broke the attacker’s confidence because the man gave up and ran off.

“I was on the phone with my sister,” Rogers said. “I told her to call 911 and send them to Tanglewood and Nelson, and then I went after him (in his truck). And then he came halfway down and met a car down here.”

The man jumped in the passenger’s seat of that car, so Rogers chased the car through Cooper-Young and into Orange Mound, where they eventually got away.

“He crossed Park Avenue through traffic, and I couldn’t, so I let it go,” he said.

But he can’t let go of the memory.

“I’m going to lean towards the probability that he probably just wanted to rob me,” Rogers said. “Stealing that truck would take a lot of (work). Of course, there are a lot of valuable tools in it, so that may have been a thought to him at the time. I don’t know. Honestly, I couldn’t tell you what he had in mind. Somebody was gonna get got yesterday. I just happened to be the one.”

He’s thankful it was only a stun gun.

“And I think about the fact that this could have been a knife or a gun, and it could have been a slice or boom,” he said.

Now he waits and hopes police can find his attacker.

“To be honest with you, if I could have got him while he was on foot, I would have beat the living hell out of him,” he said.

Rogers said he tried to get a tag number while chasing the car, but from what he could tell, it didn’t even have a tag.