Live at Noon: Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests

Posted 11:25 am, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 12:12PM, January 29, 2020

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at noon, with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

MIAMI, Fla. — Few will dispute that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback taking the field on Sunday for the Big Game.

But think about it: which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win, Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo?

That’s the question we’re tackling (pun intended) on Big Game Bound, live at noon with WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno.

Joining the show Wednesday afternoon are Super Bowl Champion David Diehl, NFL Super Agent Leigh Steinberg (who represents Mahomes), and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, a former 49er himself.

