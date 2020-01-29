Pass It On: Widower gets a birthday surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stax Museum is a Memphis music landmark known throughout the world, but on this day, WREG's Tim Simpson wasn't there for a tour. He was there to meet our playmaker Vickey King.

"Now you wrote to us recently about a friend of yours that could use some help. What's going on with him?"

"He just lost his wife. They had been together for about 40 years. Lost her to cancer and he's just having a hard time," King said.

Her friend Joe Covington has also had some car troubles and could really use a pick me up.

"Today is his birthday."

"Today is his birthday? Well he is going to get a Pass It On birthday surprise from News Channel 3 and anonymous donor."

Just a few minutes later they found Covington sitting outside his home.

"We hear it's your birthday," said Simpson.

"Oh, Mr. Tim," he exclaimed.

"How are you?"

"I'm good. Vickey, you're pulling something on me?"

They want me to Pass It On to you," she replied.

They've completely caught Covington by surprise.

"I'm so nervous I don't know what to do," he said while taking the $600 gift cards. "Thank ya'll so much. Thank you too."