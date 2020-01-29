× Arkansas flu death toll rises to 33 for 2019-2020 season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Six people have died in Arkansas in the last week due to the flu, according to the latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the report, three of the flu victims were between 45-64 years old, and three others were 65 and older.

As of Wednesday, 33 people have died because of the flu.

To see the full report, click here.