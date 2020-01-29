FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Arkansas flu death toll rises to 33 for 2019-2020 season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Six people have died in Arkansas in the last week due to the flu, according to the latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health.
According to the report, three of the flu victims were between 45-64 years old, and three others were 65 and older.
As of Wednesday, 33 people have died because of the flu.