FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Tennessee Department of Health confirms eight pediatric flu deaths
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed eight pediatric flu deaths this season.
Elizabeth Hart told our sister station WKRN that three of the deaths happened in Middle Tennessee while five more were in East Tennessee.
Free flu vaccines are still available at local clinics.