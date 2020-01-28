× Reported shooting shuts down Highway 385 near Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A portion of Highway 385 was closed Tuesday while Memphis Police investigated a reported shooting on the roadway.

MPD had westbound Highway 385 between Winchester and Riverdale closed while they investigated. Eastbound Highway 385 was not affected.

Memphis Police said a driver reported someone shot at his vehicle on the roadway just before 1 p.m., but the driver was not injured.

Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a silver SUV.

No arrests have been made, and this investigation is ongoing.

This is at least the fifth reported interstate or highway shooting in Memphis in 2020, after 46 reported shootings on highways and interstates in the city in 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.