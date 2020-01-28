× One man injured after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Parkway Village.

According to police, first responders were called to American Way and Getwell after shots were fired. They found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Officers did not release any information on the shooter, but said they are searching the area looking for clues.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.