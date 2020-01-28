× Multiple drugs found in man’s body at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a series of charges after he was caught carrying drugs in his rectum and pubic area at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

Brandon Finnie was at 201 Poplar because his bond was being revoked. He was searched in the division 3 criminal court and officers found cigarettes and a lighter on him in the court room.

He was later taken to the jail tunnel and searched again. Officers did a strip search and found multiple drugs including: methamphetamine, marijuana, lyric, a glass pipe and lyrica in his rectum. Tobacco, another lighter and narcan was found in his pubic area.

Finnie is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.