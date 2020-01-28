× Memphian recalls meeting Kobe Bryant at Lakers, Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies ball boy Billy Bridges grew up in Los Angeles rooting for the Lakers and watching a teenager named Kobe Bryant grow into a star.

He moved to Memphis and lucked into a job with the Grizzlies. It was during the 2008 season that Bridges met his hero at the FedEx Forum in the visitor’s locker room.

“He said, ‘Okay, I’m Kobe.’ I’m like ‘Man, everyone knows you, you’re Kobe,'” recalled Bridges. “He asked me to change the shoe strings in his shoes, so I did that. He told me thank you, he appreciated it. He asked me how was everything going? I told him everything was cool. He made me feel like he knew me.”

Bridges chatted with Kobe for what felt like an eternity before that game, in which Kobe carved up the Grizzlies for 36 points.

He described an experience that matches tributes from athletes and fans alike – that Kobe was bigger than basketball.

When he heard that Bryant had died in a helicopter crash over the weekend, it was devastating.

“My heart just dropped.”

But he’s hanging on to that moment before a Lakers and Grizzlies game, when he got to hang out with his idol.

“It feels good to know that I can always go back to that memory. I had a one-on-one conversation with Kobe Bryant.”