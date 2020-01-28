× Man identified in Tunica officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who they say was driving a car connected to an officer-involved shooting in Tunica on Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for Jimmy Dotson.

They say he was the driver of the grey Toyota Camry that the suspects can be seen arriving in at the gas station, in surveillance video, and later leaving the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking for information on his whereabouts. If you know where Dotson is, please call the Tunica County Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.

Two of the suspects involved in shooting, Jernard Black and Martrevious Sanders, were arrested in Minnesota early Tuesday morning.