× Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

HAVANA – The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 6 miles beneath the surface.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city.