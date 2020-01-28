Live at 9: Crime reports, Debby Irving, Jason Aldean’s Greenway Gator Fundraiser & Next to Normal

Posted 10:45 am, January 28, 2020, by

Report: Crime is down

Major violent crime, major property crime, domestic violence calls and overall crime is down across the city of Memphis. Bill Gibbons with the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission joins us break down the numbers.

Author Chat with Debby Irving

Writer Debby Irving uses her own life to explore everyday systemic racism in her new book "Waking Up White."

Jason Aldean's Greenway Gator Fundraiser

Jason Aldean is getting rid of his Gator and it's all for a good cause!

Next to Normal

Germantown Community Theatre is bringing Next to Normal to the stage. Katy Cotton and Jason Eschhofen join us to give a preview of what to expect.

