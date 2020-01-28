× Family offering a reward for clues related to missing Frayser woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser family is still asking for answers a year after an 85-year-old woman went missing.

Pandora Duckett was last seen in January of 2019 after going to a gas station in Frayser. Store surveillance video is the last sign of the Duckett, who suffers from Alzheimers.

Her son says all he has to remember her by is a one of her necklaces.

“It’s just something that reminds me every day not to give up,” Kim Duckett said. “As a family you can tell there’s a massive link missing in the chains…”

A woman says she picked up Pandora from a store on New-Allen Road and dropped her off on Rosswood Road before she disappeared.

“The smallest detail could make the biggest difference when you’re trying to piece together and figure out what path she took,” her son said. “…There are things in the middle missing and you want to put those pieces together. They may end up with clues that will point you in the right direction.”

The family is offering a $15,000 reward for clues and answers.

The sheriff’s office says it is not planning on doing any searches right now but is asking people to come forward with any information.