Documents: Former MPD officer knew suspect he was involved with was high-up gang member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New documents show a Memphis Police officer who got involved with a suspect in a murder case he was investigating knew the whole time she was a high-up member of the Gangster Disciples.

Eric Kelly retired before the department could take any action, though they did find he violated multiple policies.

WREG got back an open records request Tuesday with the internal affairs file of Kelly's former patrol partner. We wanted to look into Sgt. Sheila Green’s history because she’s the one who went with Kelly and suspect Bridgett Stafford on a work trip to Alabama.

According to the file, Stafford told them she smoked marijuana with the wife of Kelly's patrol partner before they went on the trip.

WREG also learned MPD only found out about the relationship between the officer and suspect because her boyfriend told the FBI. That’s in the context of the murder investigation Kelly headed up for MPD, and now according to the new documents, that case could be compromised.

Officials wrote, "His current and upcoming cases are now stained with the stench of corruption."

We also found evidence in the file showing he admitted to getting marijuana for the suspect. In one text message, he said, "U have to stop sharing ur weed mama ... what i get for u … i get so you can enjoy it."

The district attorney already said Kelly will not face any criminal charges from his actions, but now that we know he sent text messages like that, we sent her office a request for a better explanation.