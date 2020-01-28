× Bulldogs rally for fourth straight SEC win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Reggie Perry scored a career-high 27 points, Robert Woodard added 16 and Mississippi State beat Florida 78-71 for its fourth straight victory in Southeastern Conference play.

Tyson Carter chipped in 12, including seven straight points to turn the game in the second half.

The Bulldogs rallied from 16 points down to notch their first road victory of 2020.

Florida was hot early. The Gators shot 58% in the first half and made 8 of 14 from 3-point range. But Mississippi State whittled the lead behind Perry and really took over after intermission by making 12 of its first 17 shots.