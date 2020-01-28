LIVE: Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments

Big Game Bound: Live at noon with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders

Posted 11:44 am, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 12:00PM, January 28, 2020

Can’t see the stream?  Click here to view it

MIAMI, Fla. — Winning a Super Bowl requires dynamic playmakers, and one of the greatest play-making running backs in NFL history joins Big Game Bound on Tuesday.

NFL All-100 player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders joins Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton (son of NFL legend Walter Payton), and J.B. Biunno for our live show from the Miami Beach Convention Center at noon Tuesday!

Can’t wait? Vote and reply to today’s BGB Twitter poll and you might just receive a shoutout during the show!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at noon with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

