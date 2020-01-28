× Arlington Community Schools Superintendent to retire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The superintendent of Arlington Community Schools will be retiring a the end of the school year.

Superintendent Tammy Mason announced during Tuesday night’s meeting she will be retiring June 30 after 34 years in education.

“This decision certainly does not come without mixed emotions,” Mason said in a press release. “What started as three to four-year plan for me, turned into six and a half years because of the wonderful work our teachers, students and staff have been able to accomplish.

Mason was named the first superintendent of ACS in December 2013. Under Mason’s leadership, ACS was designated an Exemplary School District in 2015 and had nearly 10 reward school designations since 2013.

“We’re certainly celebrating Ms. Mason’s tenure and this next phase of her life, but we also know we have big shoes to fill,” said ACS Board Chairman Scott Benjamin said.

The ACS Board of Education scheduled a work session for February 12 to discuss the next steps in selecting a new superintendent.