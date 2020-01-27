Sheriff’s office looks to hire 51 deputies for South Cordova area

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. —  Shelby County Floyd Bonner says his department is planning to hire dozens of deputies to patrol South Cordova, an area that was recently deannexed by the city of Memphis.

On WREG's Live at 9 Monday, Bonner said the department is already accepting applications as they look to hire about 51 deputies, but as of right now, they don't have the necessary $7.2 million funding from the Shelby County Commission to pay for them.

Bonner said he's confident the commission will come through and said they're moving forward regardless.

"We are hoping that money will come through, but we can't wait to the last minute to prepare for this deannexation," he said.

Bonner plans to have the new recruits in training courses by July 1.

