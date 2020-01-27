FILE - In this May 19, 2010, file photograph, traffic moves past the front of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi governor calls for closing troubled Parchman prison unit
Reeves gave his first State of the State speech Monday. He said he’s asking the state Department of Corrections to start closing down Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Reeves outlined other priorities in the speech, including pay raises for teachers and improvements to foster care. He also said he wants to reduce government regulations and strengthen workforce training.
Reeves said that not everyone needs a university degree to earn a living.