Memphis police searching for armed suspects in recent home invasion

MEMPHIS< Tenn. — Authorities released images of two suspects accused in a recent home invasion and robbery in the Cherokee area of East Memphis.

On January 21, the armed suspects forced their way into a home in the 1300 block of Partee Cove just before 8 a.m. The men then grabbed items inside the residence and took off in a white 2008-2009 Ford Taurus or Ford 500.

If you can identify either suspect or have any additional information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.