Meet Poppy, the newest member of the Memphis Zoo family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced the arrival of its newest family member!

Poppy the binturong came to the Mid-South from the Nashville Zoo and is already in training for her new role as an animal ambassador, zoo keepers said in a prepared statement sent out Monday. This means she will be featured in shows and live animal encounters in the summer while also participating in awareness and conservation efforts.

Binturongs hail from the rain forests of northeast Asia and are classified as “vulnerable” as their population has decreased more than 30 percent in the past 30 years. Zookeepers said this is directly related to the palm oil industry, which cuts down trees for the palm oil used in a number of products like shampoo, make up and food.

Poppy’s message will encourage everyone to use less palm oil in order to save his home.

