MBI investigating Clarksdale officer-involved shooting

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale that happened early Monday morning.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff Charles Jones, deputies were executing a search warrant in the 400 block of Florida Street.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but a law enforcement officer shot the suspect. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Mississippi since Saturday. The first happened on Highway 51 in Coldwater, near State Highway 306 on Saturday. District Attorney John Champion says both the officer and the suspect were hit by gunfire. The officer was hit in the head but has been since released from the hospital.

On Sunday, a suspect was taken to the hospital after an incident in Tunica.