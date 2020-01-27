× Human remains ID’d as Arkansas woman; boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Human remains found over the weekend in Hazen, Arkansas have been positively identified as those of a missing Cross County woman and a man has been charged, according to the sheriff of Prairie County, Arkansas.

Christy Rooks was last seen in mid-January leaving her boyfriend’s house in Hazen, which is about an hour from Wynne.

Rooks’ car was found by Arkansas Highway Patrol in Cabot on Friday.

Police say information tied to her disappearance led law enforcement to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past couple of days.

Rooks’ remains were recovered from a field Saturday and positively identified on Monday.

Rooks’ boyfriend, Earl Parks, was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm.