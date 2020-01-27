Human remains ID’d as Arkansas woman; boyfriend charged

Posted 2:01 pm, January 27, 2020, by and , Updated at 02:38PM, January 27, 2020

Christy Lynn Rooks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Human remains found over the weekend in Hazen, Arkansas have been positively identified as  those of a missing Cross County woman and a man has been charged, according to the sheriff of Prairie County, Arkansas.

Christy Rooks was last seen in mid-January leaving her boyfriend’s house  in Hazen, which is about an hour from Wynne.

Rooks’ car was found by Arkansas Highway Patrol in Cabot on Friday.

Earl Parks

Police say information tied to her disappearance led law enforcement to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past couple of days.

Rooks’ remains were recovered from a field Saturday and positively identified on Monday.

Rooks’ boyfriend, Earl Parks, was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm.

The remains of a missing woman were found in this field in Arkansas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.