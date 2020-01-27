Former MPD officer to be sentenced on federal charges in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer will be sentenced this spring after pleading guilty to federal charges on Friday.

Records say Sam Blue and co-conspirator Anthony Davis kidnapped, tortured and robbed alleged drug dealers at a home on Reese road in Northeast Memphis.

The situation is linked to a bizarre case in July of 2018 where a man was kidnapped and tortured inside a home near Reese and Appling by armed men wearing police vests. The victim told police he recognized one of the men as Anthony Davis because the two reportedly spent time together in federal prison.

WREG obtained paperwork from the federal court which show Blue pleaded guilty in the case. It also states there is not a guaranteed sentence for Blue. Both he and Davis will be sentenced in May.

There are more allegations linked to Blue. In one instance, prosecutors say he and Davis kidnapped a victim and demanded information on the location of drugs or drug money. Allegations against Blue date back to 2014.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says the integrity of a police officer's role is always a concern.

"As a law enforcement officer, you're always concerned about officers doing the right thing," Bonner said. "The integrity of what we stand for and what we stand for in the community, it's always a concern."

Multiple former Shelby County sheriff's deputies are under investigation. One for a racist post on Facebook and another is accused of changing the results at a DUI stop.

There are 101 pages of documents detailing the alleged offenses from various departments.

WREG reached out to the U.S. District Attorney Michael Dunavant for a comment but we are waiting for an answer.