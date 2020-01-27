× Accident backs up traffic in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition and two others are expected to be okay after a car accident in southeast Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Hacks Cross and Lowrance Road. Two cars were involved. The person in critical condition was taken the Regional Medical Center. The other two people, who will be okay, were taken to a hospital but it is not clear which one.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Twitter, traffic in the area was heavily impacted.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.