Two dead after a car accident in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an car accident in southwest Memphis on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirm two people were killed in a two car accident at South Third and West Raines Road.

At approx. 5:40 p.m., Raines Station officers handled a crash involving two vehicles at S. Third @ W. Raines Road. Two individuals were transported to ROH where they later succumbed to their injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 27, 2020

The two victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center and were later pronounced dead.

Police have not said what caused the accident or if any charges have been filed. The investigation is on-going.

