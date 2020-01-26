× Mid-South artist takes home a Grammy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-born lyricist is a Grammy award winner after a song she co-wrote won ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’

Jozzy is bringing the Grammy back to Memphis for her role in writing popular song ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

She helped write Billy Ray Cyrus’ verse in the song.

The song was also nominated for ‘Record of the Year,’ which went to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy.’

