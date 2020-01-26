× Men charged after shooting at Parkway Village apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are set to face a judge Monday morning in connection to a shooting at a Parkway Village apartment complex Friday night.

Zsardin Thomas and Renarado Townsend are facing multiple charges including attempted first degree murder.

Arrest records say officers were flagged down at the Cottonwood Apartments. A security officer told police he saw three males firing shots in the complex and they were occupying a black Nissan Altima.

Two people drove to the front of the complex saying they were shot at and one of the people had been hit in the heads by bullets. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The other person says he and the victim were sitting in his truck when he saw the black Nissan Altima driving by slowly and three males got out and began firing shots.

The officer later spotted the black Nissan and tried to pull it over. The vehicle lead the officer on a short chase, which ended on East Raines Road near South Mendenhall. Townsend was driving and Thomas was sitting in the back seat. Both were arrested at the scene.

Arrest records say a black handgun and an AR style assault rifle were found in the car along with a 30 round magazine.

Officers later found out Thomas had previous convictions dating back to 2012 involving theft and burlgary.