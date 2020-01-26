MBI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tunica

January 26, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tunica.

Mayor Chuck Cariker says it happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the corner of Delta Street and Cummins Avenue.

The suspect was taken to Baptist-DeSoto but is now recovering at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis. The officer who was involved is okay.

It is not clear what lead up to the shooting.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi this weekend. An officer in Coldwater was shot in the head while performing a traffic stop. The officer in that shooting is okay.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.

