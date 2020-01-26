× Magic Johnson remembers Kobe Bryant’s life in heartfelt tribute

(CNN) — Earvin “Magic” Johnson remembered his fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a series of tweets today.

Bryant’s death on Sunday shocked the world as it was revealed that the retired basketball star died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Johnson posted eight tweets to honor Bryant’s legacy on and off the court.

“As I try to write this post, my mind is racing,” Johnson said in a tweet. “I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away.”

Johnson went on in another tweet to remember Bryant as a “friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner, and greatest Laker of all-time.”

“Words can’t express the impact that he had on the game of basketball,” Johnson said his next tweet, noting the time and talent Bryant spared to mentor younger players.

“He was such an icon but also did so much for LA. He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women’s basketball. Coaching his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much happiness,” Johnson tweeted.

Along with two pictures that showed the two basketball legends smiling brightly, Johnson wrote that he would miss the conversations he and Bryant shared about “Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy.”

Johnson, who helped the Lakers win five NBA championships in the 1980s, ended his tribute saying that he and his family would “always be here for the Bryant family.”

“We love you forever. #8 and #24,” Johnson concluded.