TMZ: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna dead after helicopter crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, are dead after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, Bryant and Gianna were two of five people confirmed dead in the crash which happened just north of Los Angeles. TMZ says the two were heading to the Mamba Academy for Basketball practice when the crash happened.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on twitter five people died in the crash.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The news of Bryant’s death shook the country. His last tweet, to Lebron James, is going viral. He congratulated James after the James passed his record on scoring during a single game.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Memphis Tigers’ head coach Penny Hardaway shared his thoughts on twitter.

Bryant is a former professional basketball legend and spent his entire 20-year career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was drafted to the NBA out of high school. Before he retired in 2016, he earned two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball, won five NBA championships and is third on the NBA all-time scoring list.

