TMZ: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna dead after helicopter crash

Posted 1:37 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 03:00PM, January 26, 2020

In this June 9, 2016, file photo, retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant poses at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in Los Angeles. Bryant came through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by retweeting one student’s request on May 18, 2017, to get them out of a final exam. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, are dead after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, Bryant and Gianna were two of five people confirmed dead in the crash which happened just north of Los Angeles. TMZ says the two were heading to the Mamba Academy for Basketball practice when the crash happened.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on twitter five people died in the crash.

 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The news of Bryant’s death shook the country. His last tweet, to Lebron James, is going viral. He congratulated James after the James passed his record on scoring during a single game.

Memphis Tigers’ head coach Penny Hardaway shared his thoughts on twitter.

Bryant is a former professional basketball legend and spent his entire 20-year career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was drafted to the NBA out of high school. Before he retired in 2016, he earned two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball, won five NBA championships and is third on the NBA all-time scoring list.

