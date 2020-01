× Inmate dies at Marshall County prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Marshall County Coroner confirms an inmate a Marshall County prison has died.

Coroner James Anderson says he was called around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night about the situation at the Marshall County Correctional Facility.

The body was sent to the state examiner in Pearl, Mississippi.

It is not clear who the inmate was or what lead to their death.

