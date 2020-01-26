× Grizzlies manage to take down Suns while mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Phoenix Suns 114-109 on Sunday night for their second straight victory.

Playing hours after news that former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation.

When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation – the 24 and 8 representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points, and Deandre Ayton finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.