Free tax prep services for Memphians starts Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is partnering with United Way Mid-South to help people file their taxes.

Mayor Jim Strickland said on Facebook residents can call 211 starting Monday to schedule a meeting.

People who make less than $55,000 a year are eligible to get help with their taxes.

Strickland says they were able to help Memphians with $12.2 million in refunds, which averages over $1,140, and $4.5 million in earned income tax credits last year.