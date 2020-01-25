× Rebels snap 6-game losing streak with win over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Breein Tyree scored 20 points and helped Ole Miss end its six-game losing streak with a 70-60 win over Georgia.

Tyree recorded his tenth game of 20-plus points and made a series of big plays late in the second half.

Ole Miss also got 16 points from Khadim Sy and 14 points from K.J. Buffen. Georgia was led by Jordan Harris with 15 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

Ole Miss shot 52% from the field and created 16 turnovers, which led to 20 points. Georgia shot only 31% from the floor.