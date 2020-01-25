ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 09: Rick Barnes the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers gives instructions to his team against the Mississippi Bulldogs during the quarterfinals round of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Pons’ 24 points not enough to lead Vols over No. 3 Kansas
ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 09: Rick Barnes the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers gives instructions to his team against the Mississippi Bulldogs during the quarterfinals round of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned two for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State.
Azubuike overcame early foul trouble to finish with 11 rebounds and four blocks. Yves Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points