× No. 20 Tigers go scoreless in the final 6 minutes as SMU pulls off wild comeback win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Kendric Davis had 20 points and five assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 and SMU used a late run to upset No. 20 Memphis 74-70.

Isiaha Mike had 13 points and Tyson Jolly finished with 10 as the Mustangs won their third consecutive game.

D.J. Jeffries led Memphis with 18 points while Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and nine rebounds.

The loss was the Tigers’ second in a row and fourth in the last six. Memphis failed to score in the final 6 minutes.