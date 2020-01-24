× Tennessee Tech student tests negative for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at Tennessee Tech University tested negative for coronavirus one day after the school said the student presented mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

The school in Cookeville, Tennessee, said Thursday that the student would be tested for coronavirus, and it said Friday evening the tests came back negative.

The coronavirus is rapidly spreading in China. Images show tens of thousands of travelers wearing masks as concerns over the mysterious virus grow. China has imposed indefinite travel restrictions on tens of millions of people across ten cities.

The virus has claimed the lives of more than 25 people across China’s mainland.

The virus can cause an infection in the nose, sinuses and throat.