Tennessee bill would allow retail sales of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) filed legislation Friday that would allow retail sales of marijuana in Tennessee, with a 12% tax designated to education and infrastructure.

SB 1849 would open the state up to marijuana growers, provided they have a license to do so, a business license and follow local zoning regulations, and it would allow sales of less than one-half ounce to consumers aged 21 and up at retail locations in compliance with local zoning.

Half the revenue from the 12% tax would be earmarked for education, with 30% to infrastructure and 20% to the state’s general fund. A spokesman in Akbari’s office Friday said an analysis of projected revenues from the bill was not yet available.

The spokesman said Akbari’s bill would benefit both public education and Tennessee farmers hurt by tariffs under the Trump administration’s rules, while bringing Tennessee in line with other states that allow retail marijuana sales.

No companion legislation has been filed in the House. The filing deadline is Feb. 6.