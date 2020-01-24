× Police: Teen arrested after being shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a 16-year-old was shot while walking down the street in Frayser. That teen was then arrested on outstanding warrants.

The victim was shot in front of a relative’s home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive sometime after midnight and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, suspects in a silver Chevrolet Camaro and a black truck fired shots at the victim as he walked away from the store.

The victim’s sister told WREG that the teen was shot twice but is expected to be okay. The sister did not want to be identified.

While police said he was walking home from a store, the victim’s sister said he was walking home from MLK Prep.

” He said he was walking from MLK Prep School and the silver Camaro kept following him,” his sister said. “He got a little scared so I guess he took a short cut back here. Then he made it in front of the house. That’s when the Camaro rolled past. Stopped and just started shooting.”

The teen’s sister said he was shot just as their aunt was pulling up to the home.

“She was just pulling up right here and I was on the phone with her,” his sister said. “And all I heard was gunshots and she was like, ‘what, what?'”

The victim is now in police custody. Memphis Police say he was arrested on outstanding warrants, but would not elaborate further.

The shooting is the third shooting involving someone under the age of 18.

Shelby County Health Department health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said his office is starting to approach the violence problem in a way that is similar to how they would handle an epidemic.

“Certainly violence is a major health problem,” Randolph said.