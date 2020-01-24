× SCSO searches for theft, burglary suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts and burglaries.

The SCSO says Marcus Williams, 33, has multiple active warrants for theft of property, attempted theft of property and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Warrants for Williams were issued in June of 2018 and November and December of 2019.

SCSO says Williams has been eluding deputies for several months.

Anyone with any information regarding Williams’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 901-379-7625.